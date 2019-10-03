Trump to Visit The Villages Orlando Today

President Trump is in The Villages in Orlando this afternoon for an official White House event focused on health care.

Trump’s supporters in the over 55 community are behind him all the way.

David Gee is the founder of Villagers for Trump and says they are praying for him. Today, the President will appear at an invitation-only event about health care and Medicare.

White House sources tell Spectrum News the president will sign an executive order expanding provisions of the Medicare Advantage program.

President Trump’s first trip to The Villages

Will sign an executive order to expand Medicare Advantage

Sharon Morse Performing Arts Center Thursday, 1 p.m.