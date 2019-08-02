Trump Tweets: The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!

Baltimore Police are investigating after the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning.

The burglary occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

At this time, police don’t know if anything was stolen.

This was several hours before President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings for neglecting his district including Baltimore.