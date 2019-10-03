Trump: Ukraine and China Should Investigate the Bidens

President Trump spoke to the press before boarding Marine One on his way to Central Florida Thursday morning.

He finally directly answered the question, “What exactly did you want the President of Ukraine to do when you asked him for a favor regarding the Bidens?”

Bidens Ukraine China

To which Trump responded, “If it was me, I would investigate the Bidens because there is no doubt that they are crooked. And he also said that China should also launch an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened in the Ukraine. Trump also went so far as to say that China has been able to rip off the US for so many years because corrupt politicians like Biden continued to give China a sweetheart trade deal.