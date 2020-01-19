Trump’s PB Weekend: Prepping for Impeachment, Golfing, Recalling Soleimani Strike

President Trump attended a black-tie event at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night, before leaving back to Washington, D.C. Sunday morning.

The President spoke at the Palm Beach Policemen’s and Firemen’s Ball and then took pictures with guests, based on social media posts. The event is “widely considered one of the most fun and successful balls on the Palm Beach Social Calendar,” according to the association’s website.

Before that event, House Democrats and President Trump’s legal team spent time outlining their competing arguments for the impeachment trial, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump gave donors attending another fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening a detailed explanation about what happened on the night of the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani.

Trump described watching remotely as Soleimani arrived at Baghdad International Airport, where he was met by Iraqi paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Kata’ib Hezbollah, according to reports.

“He was saying like we’re to attack your country, we’re going to kill your people,” Trump told donors, according to an audio recording obtained by CNN. “I said you know, I said, look how much of this [expletive] do we have to listen to, right? How much are we going to listen to it?”

He also joked to those at the event that he received less credit than Conan, the Belgian Malinois dog that assisted in the Baghdadi raid.

The commander-in-chief spent the first half of Saturday at his West Palm Beach Golf Club, Trump International.

He left for the club at around 9:45 a.m. and returned to Mar-a-Lago before 3 p.m.