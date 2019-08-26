TS Dorian Heads Toward Caribbean

Tropical Storm Dorian is nearly two thousand miles to the southeast of south Florida with top winds of 50 mph.

The storm is projected to continue to move toward the west-northwest.

A Tropical Storm Watch is up for Barbados and the lower Leeward Islands Favorable water temperatures and low wind shear in its path will lead to steady strengthening.

Dorian is expected to become a hurricane in the Northeast Caribbean by the middle of the week.

Dorian is expected to undergo increasing wind shear later in the week due to land interaction over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola which will lead to a gradual weakening. The storm is forecast to weaken to Tropical Depression status as it emerges near the Turks/Caicos later in the week.

It’s too early to tell what impacts if, any, we’ll feel from Dorian here in south Florida.