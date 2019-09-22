TS Karen Forms, Puerto Rico in the Cone

Tropical Storm Karen has formed just north of Venezuela and is expected to take a northward path away from South America toward Puerto Rico. South Florida and the Bahamas are not in the cone of concern.

As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Karen had sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph about 30 miles north of Grenada and 65 miles south-southeast of St. Vincent.

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Karen Advisory Number 2 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL122019 1100 AM AST Sun Sep 22 2019 ...KAREN BRINGING GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAINFALL TO PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...12.5N 61.7W ABOUT 30 MI...45 KM N OF GRENADA ABOUT 65 MI...105 KM SSW OF ST. VINCENT MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Trinidad and Tobago * Grenada and its dependencies * St. Vincent and the Grenadines A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * U.S. Virgin Islands * Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra * British Virgin Islands A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Karen. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 61.7 West. Karen is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move away from the Windward Islands later today, and then across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Monday. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km), primarily in squalls to the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).