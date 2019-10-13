TS Melissa Fading in Atlantic, as South FL Deals with Rough Ocean Conditions

Tropical Storm Melissa, which has been causing rough conditions along our coast during the weekend, is about to fade away.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the 45-mph storm is weakening and is now expected to become a post-tropical remnant low by Sunday night or Monday.

Melissa formed off New England as a subtropical storm on Friday, as thunderstorms surrounded the nor’easter that has been affecting people from New York to Boston.

After becoming a tropical storm on Saturday, Melissa was moving east in the Atlantic Ocean, and away from North America.

Northwest swells from the storm have combined with onshore winds to kick up our seas as high as nine feet during Sunday.

According to our news partner, CBS12, large breaking waves, strong rip currents and beach erosion remain likely, and a small craft advisory is still in effect for boaters.

In related news, the NHC says in its 2 p.m. Sunday advisory that a “vigorous” tropical wave with a 70 percent chance of development is moving off the African coast. The advisory states, “Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the next few days while the disturbance moves west-northwestward to northwestward over or just east of the Cabo Verde Islands.”

Strong winds in the upper atmosphere are expected to prevent any further development of the system.

Two other disturbances, one over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and the other in the central Atlantic, have a 20 percent chance of development.

Upper-level high pressure will continue to bring South Florida mainly dry weather through the middle of the week. A slow-moving front and higher moisture will begin to increase our shower and storm chances by the end of the week.