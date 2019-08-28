TSA Bans Disney Item!

Visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge soon? Unless you’re driving home from the theme park, you may want to keep this in mind before boarding a plane. The TSA has banned the souvenir Coke bottles from both checked and carry-on luggage because the packaging resembles explosives. It probably doesn’t help that they’re called thermal detonators either. Despite the fact that the bottles are modeled after a work of fiction, the federal agency is taking no chances. “If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement.” Make sure you leave those guys at the parks!

