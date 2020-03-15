TSA Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, as FL National Guard Activates Broward Task Force

A TSA officer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Transportation Security Administration officials said Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the agency says all TSA employees who came into contact with the worker over the past 14 days are in self-isolation.

“Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Florida Department of Health, Broward County office to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” officials stated.

No information has been released on whether any passengers came into contact with the employee.

The Florida National Guard has called up all of it's medical professionals to form Task Force – Medical. Our #Soldiers and #Airmen are supporting the @HealthyFla Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County. #COVID19#FloridaFirst #RightReadyRelelvant pic.twitter.com/ldtfpKUv4j — FloridaNationalGuard (@FLGuard) March 15, 2020

On Saturday, officials confirmed that a Transportation Security Administration officer at Orlando International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Florida National Guard has activated a task force to assist in fighting the spread of coronavirus in Broward County, one day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said there was evidence of “community spread” for some cases in South Florida.

The guard announced that they called up all of their medical professionals to form Task Force – Medical, in order to assist the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Broward is responsible for a third of Florida cases, with 36 confirmed.