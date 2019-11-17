TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Flight Attendant’s Bag

Authorities with the Transportation Security Administration say their security officers found a loaded handgun in a flight attendant’s carry-on bag last week at a Florida airport.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, officers arrested 28-year-old Joseph Brozyna on Thursday, charging him with carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited place.

The police reports states that the Frontier Airlines flight attendant was passing through security at Orlando International Airport when TSA agents discovered the .40-caliber pistol.

Brozyna acknowledged that the gun was his, and told police that he recently had been on a road trip with the gun in the bag, and forgot to remove it.

However, a search revealed that his concealed carry permit was suspended.

Frontier Airlines has suspended the flight attendant while it investigates the matter.

A statement from the airline reads, “The safety and security of all passengers and crew members are uncompromising priorities at Frontier Airlines and we have a zero tolerance policy for any violation of law or security protocols.”