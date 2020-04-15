TSA Offers Tips for Flying During Coronavirus Pandemic

With air travel decreasing dramatically in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration is offering tips to keep travelers safe.

They include:

-Bring hand sanitizer: TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. Since these containers exceed the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through a checkpoint, they will need to be screened separately.

-Bring wipes: Travelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage. Large containers of hand wipes are also allowed in carry-on or checked baggage.

-Wear a mask if you like: Travelers are allowed to wear masks during the security screening process; however, a TSA officer may ask the traveler to adjust the mask to confirm their identity during the travel document checking process visually.

Another tip that will make traveling more at ease is if your license expired on or after March 1, it could still be used at TSA checkpoint.

“TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer,” officials said in a statement.

The Transportation Security Administration also asks travelers to place their pocket items in their carry-on prior to going through a checkpoint.

They also recommend washing one’s hands before and after the security screening process.