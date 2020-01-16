TSA reports more guns seized from airports in 2019 than ever before

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) more guns were confiscated in the United States last year than ever before in the agency’s history.
The TSA reports 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints in 2019—87% of which were loaded.
In Florida,the TSA recovered a total of 283 firearms:
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport — 100 firearms recovered
- Orlando International Airport — 96 firearms recovered
- Tampa International — 87 firearms recovered
The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.
If travelers are not safely traveling with their guns they can be arrested and face civil penalties.
Check out this video by the TSA explaining tips on traveling with a gun: