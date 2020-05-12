Tua and Tom’s Football Jerseys are Hot Commodities

Nine the top 10 selling jerseys in the NFL shop right now belong to Tampa Bay and Miami signal callers. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s number one aqua jersey is claiming the top spot, just ahead of his white jersey at number two. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s jerseys fill in spots three-through-six and number ten.

There is a wait to order Tua’s #1 jersey because it has yet to be approved by the NFL.

Two of the top selling NFL jerseys are @Tua Tagovailoa's No. 1 jersey for the @MiamiDolphins. @TomBrady's new @Buccaneers jersey rounds out the top 3. pic.twitter.com/oBsiAXZfA1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have their man. Tua Tagovailoa has inked his first contract, making him the team’s future quarterback.

The four-year deal is worth more than $30-million. His signing bonus is nearly $20-million with a fifth year option.

Tua was the team’s top draft pick in last month’s NFL Draft.