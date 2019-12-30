Tucker Beathard shares touching tribute to late brother Clayton: "God sure did get a good one"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LATucker Beathard is reflecting on life with his brother Clayton in a heartfelt letter.

The country singer penned a long post on Instagram honoring his younger brother, who was killed in a stabbing incident in Nashville on December 21. In the post, Tucker calls Clayton a "light" and says he was "beyond blessed" to have him as a brother for 22 years. He also says that the strength of Clayton's faith has inspired him to rely on his own.

"On December 21st God sure did get a good one," Tucker begins. "Anyone who knows Clay knew what kind of light he naturally was in any situation no matter what the circumstances. I’m beyond blessed to have gotten 22 incredible years with him."

He goes on to explain how this heartbreaking experience has opened his eyes to the true meaning of life and strengthened his faith, remarking on the matching Bible tattoos the two brothers share.

"I think God saw the great work he has done and now has rewarded him with a new life in heaven that no one can even fathom how incredible it is, and that thought alone is enough to help me smile in the midst of all this," he continues, alongside a trio of photos of Tucker, Clayton and their siblings, brother C.J. and sister Channing. "Clay, I love you and I can’t wait to see you again, and I like to think you looked up to me being your older brother, but the truth is, it’s you who I look up to."

Clayton and his friend Paul Trapeni, III were the victims of a stabbing that took place around 3 a.m. on December 21 outside of Dogwood Bar in Nashville. The two friends were defending a woman at the bar from unwanted advances from another man, which turned into an altercation that escalated outside.

Their funeral services were held separately in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday.

