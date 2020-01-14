Tucker Beathard’s Song “Brother” Takes On New Meaning Following Little Brothers Death

Man. This so was so beautifully written, and now has a whole new meaning to Tucker Beathard.
I wrote this song right after my little brother Clay graduated high school, and It was heavy on my heart to write a song about the relationship dynamic that me and my brothers are blessed to share. This song has taken on a lot deeper meaning for me now that Clay is in Heaven. But I know he’s still watching over me and still gonna be helping me take on the world from above. #psalm27:1
Tucker’s brother died last month after a bar fight got out of control, killing Clay Beathard and freind Paul Trapeni III. MORE
Continued thoughts and prayers are with Tucker and his family.