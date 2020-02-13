Two Aboard Killed When Plane Crashes into Yard of FL Home

A small single-engine plane crashed into the front yard of a home in central Florida on Thursday, killing both people on board.

No one on the ground was injured, according to a news release from Polk County officials.

An image shows the remnants of the four-seat, propeller-driven plane crumbled up against a tree in the front yard of a one-story home.

#FAA statement on Eagle Lake, FL, incident. This is preliminary information, subject to change. pic.twitter.com/VaKyyZl58a — The FAA (@FAANews) February 13, 2020

The crash happened near Bartow Executive Airport, which is located about midway between Tampa and Orlando.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause.

Officials have not yet released the victims’ names.