Two arrested after 6-year-old found tied up in shed

Officials in Texas have arrested a grandmother and her boyfriend after authorities found a 6-year-old child tied up in the couple’s shed.

The incident was reported Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

Authorities say they arrived to the home around 11:30 pm after receiving a tip that a child in the household may be, being abused.

The child’s grandmother 53- year-old Esmeralda Lira, told authorities the child was with his mother, however, a man who lived on the property told police that the boy was actually in the shed and directed them to the area.

When investigators opened the shed, they found the child with his hands tied behind his back.

During a police interview, Lira told authorities that the child was put in the shed as a punishment and that it was only a one time thing. Lira’s boyfriend 64-year-old Jose Balderas, told authorities that the child had been confined to the shed for at least two weeks for stealing food.

The child then told police that the abuse had been going on since he “got out of school for this Corona thing.”

Both Lira and Balderas have since been arrested and are facing charges of endangering a child. They are each being held on a $100,000 bond.