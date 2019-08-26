Two arrested after attempting to lure children at a gas station

Two adults have been arrested after they reportedly tried to lure two children at a Chevron gas station in Mobile, Alabama.

Officials say the children where at the gas station when the two adults began talking to the children and attempted to get them to follow them.

The clerk told officials the woman offered to buy the children candy and ice cream but could not pay for it. The clerk also reported that the woman kept touching the boys inappropriately by running her fingers through their hair and hugging them.

surveillance footage showed the incident as it occurred.

The parent of one of the children also reported that the children were again approached by the pair as they made their way back home.

The duo was later identified as 56-year-old Douglas Jones, and 41-year-old Tosha Slack. They have since been arrested and have both been charged with two counts each of enticing a child to enter.

Slack was additionally charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.