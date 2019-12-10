Two Basilica Security Guards Attacked, Stabbed in Washington DC

(Washington, DC) — After a police standoff, a suspect is finally in custody after two security guards were injured in an attack at the basilica in Washington, DC.

Two security guards at the shrine are reportedly “conscious and breathing” after one was stabbed and another was struck by a vehicle shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Police say a driver struck a female guard and several vehicles in the parking lot of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Northeast, DC this morning. He then chased a male guard into the Shrine and stabbed him.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home in a nearby neighborhood.

He was arrested a short time after.

Both victims are said to be in critical condition.