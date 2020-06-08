Two Best Friends Go Viral With Message Of Peace Amid Racial Tensions 

Cheers to these two who continue to gain attention after posting a photo sending a message of peace and community and inviting “black or white” to “relax and have a beer” with them.

Today, I had a chance to catch up with two great guys, Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis. These two best friends have set up camp at Smith's house in Pittsford on Jeff. Road, saying "Black or white, relax and have a beer." #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/N5fP2qtxWH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 3, 2020

Best friends, Ben and Marcus have now gone viral and gained the attention of “No I in Beer” singer, Brad Paisley.

Paisley was so moved by their post that he sent the two hundreds of dollars worth of beer to their house before surprising them on a Zoom call.