By Moriah Donovan |

Two Best Friends Go Viral With Message Of Peace Amid Racial Tensions 

Cheers to these two who continue to gain attention after posting a photo sending a message of peace and community and inviting “black or white” to “relax and have a beer” with them.

Best friends, Ben and Marcus have now gone viral and gained the attention of “No I in Beer” singer, Brad Paisley.

Paisley was so moved by their post that he sent the two hundreds of dollars worth of beer to their house before surprising them on a Zoom call.