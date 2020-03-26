Two Broward Poll Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two Broward County poll workers, including one who checked and handled voters’ driver licenses on primary day, have tested positive for coronavirus, according to health officials.

The poll workers were on duty for all nine days of early voting at a site in Weston, as well as at two precincts in Hollywood on primary day, which was on March 17.

One of them was a poll worker at the David Park Community Center in Hollywood. As one of the eight workers at that location, he handled peoples’ driver licenses and scanned them as part of the voter check in and identification process.

A total of 61 people voted at that location.

The same worker was a poll deputy at the early voting site at the Weston Branch library, where people voted from March 7-15. His job there was to direct voters outside the polling place.

Another individual was on duty at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Hollywood. That person served as the precinct clerk, a position which typically does not involve contact with voters.

Peter Antonacci, the county’s Supervisor of Elections, says the early voting site and the two neighborhood voting locations had hand sanitizer available, with signs encouraging people to use it.