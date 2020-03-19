Two Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Town of Palm Beach

Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed Thursday afternoon in the Town of Palm Beach.

According to Town Manager Kirk Blouin, one of the residents was taken by paramedics and tested positive, while the other person is the daughter of a town resident who public safety personnel encountered on a call. It is unclear whether she is a resident of the island.

COVID-19 Notice for 3/19/20: Beginning today, Town Manager, Kirk Blouin, will provide a daily update on the COVID-19 outbreak from 3:00 – 4:00PM, via live audio stream from the Town’s website. After his update, questions will be answered. https://t.co/jXJVEqqKCA — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) March 19, 2020

Florida currently has 390 cases of COVID-19, with about half of those in South Florida. Palm Beach County currently has 29 confirmed cases.