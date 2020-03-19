Two Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Town of Palm Beach

Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed Thursday afternoon in the Town of Palm Beach.

According to Town Manager Kirk Blouin, one of the residents was taken by paramedics and tested positive, while the other person is the daughter of a town resident who public safety personnel encountered on a call. It is unclear whether she is a resident of the island.

Florida currently has 390 cases of COVID-19, with about half of those in South Florida. Palm Beach County currently has 29 confirmed cases.

 

