Two children hospitalized after eating THC-infused candy accidentally given out by a local food bank

The Roy City Police Department said that two children, ages 5 and 11, were hospitalized after they ate THC-infused candy that was accidentally placed in their bag of food that was given out to their families by a Utah food bank.

Last week, the Utah Food Bank handed out 63 bags of food to 63 families at a distribution point set up at the Roy Baptist Church. Inside the bags: Nerds Rope candy infused with a 400 mg dosage of THC, officials said.

In a Facebook post, police said that they believe each bag of food contained three to four packages of candy.

Law enforcement and the Utah Food Bank are reaching out to families who may have received the candy. They do not know where it came from.