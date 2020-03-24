Two Cook County inmates test positive for the coronavirus

Health officials at the Cook County jail are reporting that two of it’s detainees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both detainees were reportedly moved to the jail’s Cermak Health Services in isolation after exhibiting flu-like symptoms on March 20th.

Officials say one of the sick is a 42-year-old man who was taken into custody in December of 2019 and is being under a $250,000 D-bond on charges of Aggravated DUI. The second detainee is an 18-year-old man who is being held without bond since mid-February 2020 on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

An officer who worked in Cermak Health Services has also tested positive for the virus and is currently at home in isolation.

Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli told a judge Monday that the outbreak puts other inmates at risk due to the confined quarters and shared spaces. In addition to that, Campanelli pointed out that of the jail 5,600 inmates, hundreds of them having underlying health problems.

Judge Leroy Martin agreed with Campanelli but stated that instead of a mass-release of non-violent offenders, he opted for a more controlled release where teams of judges look at cases brought to them by the public defender and state’s attorney’s office. The judges then will decide if the inmate is a danger to the community, and whether that person should be released.