Two Corrections Officers on Duty During Epstein’s Apparent Suicide are Under Arrest

Two prison guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein apparently killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell are in custody.

They were arrested early today on federal charges linked to their alleged failure to check in on him every 30 minutes, as required.

The two will appear in U.S. District Court later today.

The New York Times reports they allegedly fell asleep on the job and then concocted phony log entries to cover up their misdeeds.

The correction officers were placed on administrative leave after the convicted pedophile was found hanging in his jail cell on August 10th.

The New York Times writes that they were taken into custody “on federal charges.