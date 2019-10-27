Two Dead, 20 Injured in TX Homecoming Party Shooting; Suspect on the Loose

Two people are dead, and another 20 are injured, after a gunman allegedly opened fire at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce Halloween and homecoming party Saturday night.

According to Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, the shooter may have been targeting a certain person at the gathering of about 750 people in Greenville, which is 15 miles southwest of the campus.

The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday. Meeks says the injured included four people who did not have suffer gunshot wounds but were instead hurt while attempting to run from the scene.

Authorities believe the male shooter entered the venue through a back door and then began firing with a handgun. He remains on the loose, and they do not know who he is or have a description of him.

Sheriff’s deputies had been questioning a party-goer in front of the building due to complaints of parking on the roadway blocking traffic. That is when they heard gunshots coming from the back of the building.

Meeks says the two deceased victims are both males, but he did not know if they were A&M-Commerce students.

School and sheriff’s officials add that the party was not a school-sponsored event.

The party was being held at a facility called The Party Venue. The owner is cooperating with authorities, Meeks says.

According to its website, Texas A&M University-Commerce is the second-largest university in the Texas A&M University System. The school, which was founded in 1889, has about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students.