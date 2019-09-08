Two Dead Following Plane Crash Near Florida Keys

Two people are dead, after their plane crashed into the water near an airport in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies were recovered from the water Sunday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard was notified around 9 a.m. by someone who reportedly saw one of the bodies floating in the water.

Deputies believe that a 1961 Cessna 210 Centurion, which was bound for Savannah, Georgia from the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport, crashed in Gulfside waters around Rachel Key. The identities of the two victims have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Law enforcement officials think the two victims were the only people aboard the plane, although the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) dive team plans to investigate further, along with the Federal Aviation Administration.