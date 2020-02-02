Two Dead, Including Teen, and One Injured in Shooting After Funeral in Riviera Beach

Two people, including a teenager, were shot and killed, and a juvenile female was injured, after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

Police responded at 2:34 p.m. to a shooting that happened immediately after a funeral at Victory City Church, which is located at 163 West 20th Street.

An unidentified 15-year-old boy and a man, identified as 47-year-old Royce Freeman, were shot and died at the scene.

The unidentified female was shot and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement from Riviera Beach Police, the shooting was not “a random act of violence,” and, “The victims and the shooters were known to each other.”

The godmother of the 15-year-old victim says the shooting occurred after his grandfather’s funeral.

Senior pastor of Victory City Church says he was alerted that there could be family tension surrounding the service, which is why he increased security with armed guards. He also alerted police before the funeral service.

The shooting unfolded across the street, after the service ended and security had stepped away from the property.

Officials say that ShotSpotter technology detected 13 shots during this incident.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.