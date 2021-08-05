Two “Famous Friends” go Gold together: Chris Young and Kane Brown celebrate their newest milestone

(L-R): Adria DeLaune (The AMG), Kailyn Finnegan (The AMG), Martha Earls (EFG Management), Becky Harris (Huskins-Harris Business Management), Ken Robold (Sony Music Nashville), Chris Young, Kane Brown, Randy Goodman (Sony Music Nashville), Jennifer Way (Sony Music Nashville), Caryl Atwood (Sony Music Nashville), Amanda Good (The AMG), Rob Beckham (The AMG); Alan Poizner

After spending back-to-back weeks at the top of the country chart, Chris Young and Kane Brown’s hit duet, “Famous Friends,” has reached yet another milestone. The song is now RIAA-certified Gold, and the pair received a plaque to mark the accomplishment earlier this week.

“I’m really, really proud of this song and had no idea that it was going to end up blowing up like it did,” Chris said at the time. “And I couldn’t be happier honestly that I get to have a hit on the radio with someone who’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

That friendship is one that blossomed out of musical admiration: As an aspiring singer, Kane looked up to Chris.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me. You inspired me to get into music and we actually got to take this one to No. 1,” Kane reflected.

“Famous Friends” is also the title track of Chris’ new album, which is due out on Friday. The song also lends its name to his upcoming tour.

On the same night that he was celebrating his current single’s Gold status, Chris was surprised with even more hardware to add to his collection. He was presented with a triple-Platinum plaque for his 2015 hit, “I’m Comin’ Over,” a Platinum plaque for 2018 single, “Hangin’ On,” and Gold certification for his 2017 album, Losing Sleep.

