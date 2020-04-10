Two Florida inmates beat another to death over food debt

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a 30-year-old inmate was beaten to death by two other inmates over a food debt.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on the second-story walkway of a maximum security dorm for violent inmates.

According to the report, the deceased Shawn Holliday Jr, 20-year-old Brett Crosby and 41-year-old Christopher Jackson, all got into an altercation over a food debt.

Two detention deputies noticed the incident taking place and ran to break up the fight. That’s when they say they saw Crosby stomping on Holliday’s head.

Holliday Jr. was said to have suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Lakeland hospital where he later died.

Crosby and Jackson have since been charged with murder.