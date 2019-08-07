Two Florida Police Officers Find Out They’re Related

Two Florida police officers just found out that they are related bringing a whole new meaning to “joint task force.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy David Stull reached out to Boynton Beach Police Officer Eric Reynolds to let him know they are half-brothers.

Stull was adopted as an infant, but recently submitted DNA to 23andMe to learn more about his family history.

They both share the same father and both became law enforcement officers.

The two central Florida men met for the first time in late July.