Two Injured in Massive Fort Lauderdale Boat Fire; Officials Close Intracoastal Waterway

A massive boat fire in Fort Lauderdale has shut down the intracoastal waterway in both directions as of late Sunday afternoon, and officials say two people are being treated for injuries
The boat, a 60-foot sport fisherman, reportedly caught fire directly behind the Shooters restaurant, says Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan
The restaurant is located at 3033 Northeast 32nd Ave. just south of Oakland Park Boulevard.
Gollan adds that two people were injured, but did not have any additional information on the extent of their injuries.
“FLFR is working a boat fire aboard and approximately 60 foot sport fishermen on the inter coastal and East Oakland Park Blvd.,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted at 3:08 p.m.
— FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 17, 2020
Although there is minimal impact to nearby roads, the intracoastal waterway is shut down as of about 3:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and it was unclear if there were any other injuries.