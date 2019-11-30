Two killed in London Bridge terror attack, suspect shot dead

Two people were killed, and three others were injured after a terror attack was carried out on the London Bridge in England on Friday.

As of Saturday, UK counterterrorism police are searching for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers.

The suspect 28-year-old Usman Khan was attending a program that works to educate prisoners when he launched Friday’s attack just yards from the site of a similar terror attack, which occurred in 2017, according to London’s police counterterrorism chief.

British police said they were treating the stabbings as a terrorist attack and were not actively looking for other suspects.

