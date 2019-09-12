Two major roller coasters coming to FL theme parks!

Brace yourselves because two new roller coasters said to be the best ones yet are coming to two major Florida theme parks in 2020.

Busch Gardens in Tampa announced the new ‘Iron Gwazi’ roller coaster Thursday, which the park says will be the tallest, fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

The 206-feet tall Iron Gwazi will feature a 91-degree drop and reach speeds up to 76 miles per hour, along with three inversions on over 4,000 feet of track.

The Iron Gwazi is a new version of the park’s original wooden roller coaster which closed in 2015.

Busch Gardens’ water park, Adventure Island, is also adding its own attraction called Solar Vortex.

The ride is a dual-tailspin water slide that “combines high-banking rotations and rapid descents, sending sliders on a swirling journey through two open tailspin features.”

But wait there’s more!

SeaWorld in Orlando will soon be opening its latest ride called ‘Ice Breaker.’

The ride features four launches with a reverse launch into the “steepest vertical drop in Florida” at a 100-degree angle.

The Ice Breaker is set to open in Spring 2020.

It is unclear at this time when the ‘Iron Gwazi’ is set to open.