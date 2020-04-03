Two members of the Kennedy family reported missing in canoeing accident

TMZ is reporting that two members of the Kennedy family are currently missing after a canoeing accident on Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

According to the report, Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her 8-year-old son Gideon were reported missing Thursday after attempting to get a ball out of the water.

Authorities say the family was hanging out in the yard of a waterfront house when the children accidentally kicked the ball into the bay.

Maeve and her son then hopped into a canoe and attempted to track down the ball, however, they were unable to paddle back to the shore.

The Coast Guard says it was extremely windy on the bay Thursday with gust of up to 40 mphs in the area and that a witness says they saw the two struggling in the canoe before they disappeared.

Authorities later found a canoe matching the description of the one with the missing family members overturned in the water.

Helicopters and boat rescue crews have been searching the area since Thursday, however, they have been unable to locate the mother and child.

The governor of Maryland says officials are continuing their search.