Two men arrested after creating explosions to rob several banks

Two men are now facing federal charges after they reportedly created small explosions at several banks in an effort to rob them.

The incidents were reported at banks in Florida and in Georgia between November of 2019 and January of 2020.

Officials say 33-year-old Mawdo Malick Sallah of Clearwater, Florida and 34-year-old Kirk Douglas Johnson of Anderson, South Carolina vandalized several ATM machines by reportedly injecting some sort of flammable fuel into them before igniting it.

Some of their efforts were successful, while others just damaged the machines. The men were able to collect $70,000 from several banks in Florida before they were arrested Sunday in Watkinsville, Georgia according to reports.

Both men have been charged with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison.