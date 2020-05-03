Two Men Charged with Murdering Broward Teen Over Marijuana

Two Broward men are charged with fatally shooting a teen in a drug deal gone wrong.

The victim, 16-year-old Lacharles Jean, was trying to buy marijuana. He sent a message to “Weed Connoisseur” via Instagram, according to Broward sheriff’s detectives.

They say Jean was chased down and shot to death in the back at around 1:20 a.m. March 16 at 1335 S. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

Conn Christian Errico and Christopher Michael Snyder, who are both 19, are now charged with Jean’s murder.

Errico, who was arrested Wednesday, is accused of pulling the trigger. Meanwhile, court records show that Snyder was arrested March 27 for driving Errico to Jean’s home in the Deerfield Palms Condominiums.

According to the arrest reports, Errico and Jean arranged the meeting through their Instagram accounts. Errico’s account, which was named “Weed Connoisseur,” featured pictures of cannabis in clear plastic baggies.

Snyder and Errico exited the silver 2015 Toyota Prius and talked with Jean. A few minutes later, Jean punched Errico in the face and ran through the parking lot.