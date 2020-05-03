Two Men Charged with Murdering Broward Teen Over Marijuana

Two Broward men are charged with fatally shooting a teen in a drug deal gone wrong.
The victim, 16-year-old Lacharles Jean, was trying to buy marijuana. He sent a message to “Weed Connoisseur” via Instagram, according to Broward sheriff’s detectives.
They say Jean was chased down and shot to death in the back at around 1:20 a.m. March 16 at 1335 S. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
Conn Christian Errico and Christopher Michael Snyder, who are both 19, are now charged with Jean’s murder.
Errico, who was arrested Wednesday, is accused of pulling the trigger. Meanwhile, court records show that Snyder was arrested March 27 for driving Errico to Jean’s home in the Deerfield Palms Condominiums.
According to the arrest reports, Errico and Jean arranged the meeting through their Instagram accounts. Errico’s account, which was named “Weed Connoisseur,” featured pictures of cannabis in clear plastic baggies.
Snyder and Errico exited the silver 2015 Toyota Prius and talked with Jean. A few minutes later, Jean punched Errico in the face and ran through the parking lot.
That is when Snyder and got back in the car and drove after Jean, with Snyder behind the wheel.
Several security cameras mounted around the condominium complex recorded the chase and shooting. The Prius then sped away as Jean lay dying on the ground.
A woman heard the shots, found Jean about 2:30 a.m., and called 911. He was taken to Broward Health North Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m.
Detectives identified Errico and Snyder through the Instagram accounts and through other alleged “clients” who contacted Errico via “Weed Connoisseur.”
One of them said Errico called him to say “something bad had happened” and “that he had been robbed and had shot and killed someone,” the arrest report states.
Additionally, Errico’s DNA and his cellphone GPS records put him at the crime scene at the time of the murder, detectives say.
Snyder admitted to investigators at the Broward Sheriff’s Office that he drove Errico to the meeting and watched Errico shoot Jean.
Both men are being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.