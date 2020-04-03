Two men claim to have coronavirus before robbing store

Authorities in Coconut Creek have arrested two men who allegedly robbed a CVS store after telling staff members that they were infected with the coronavirus.

The incident was reported on Tuesday at 4640 W Hillsboro blvd location.

Witnesses say the men, 32-year-old Steven Cynacks and 42-year-old Zavier Permenter told the employees that they “had the virus” then proceeded to steal two cases of Corona beer and several detergent containers.

The pair then left the store in an older Chevrolet van that authorities later found had been reported stolen.

Both men are now in police custody and have been charged with Shoplifted, vehicle theft, and resisting arrest without violence.