Two Men Found Dead Outside Pompano Beach CVS Store

The bodies of two men were discovered outside a CVS pharmacy in Pompano Beach on Wednesday morning, after another person reported seeing two people sleeping there.
Causes of death were not immediately known. However, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether the men may have overdosed.
Officials found the bodies just before 5:30 a.m. in front of 1501 Federal Hwy., officials said.
The identities have not not released, and the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the causes of the deaths.