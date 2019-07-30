Two Miami TSA agents placed on administrative leave after “offensive display”

The Transportation Security Administration has placed two agents on administrative leave after it was reported that the two agents were behind an ” offensive display” in a staff only area at the Miami International Airport.

The display was discovered in a baggage screening area and reported to management immediately.

While no details were given about the display, the administration did release a statement saying that “offensive or racist behavior” will not be tolerated.

MIA does not condone offensive behavior or materials of any kind. This display was discovered in an area managed and staffed by @TSA in the airport. The TSA is addressing this issue with their employees. See the attached statement from TSA for more info: https://t.co/OrhzmC7CCb — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) July 30, 2019

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.