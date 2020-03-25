Two Palm Beach County deputies test positive for the coronavirus

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office is reporting that two of it’s deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The development was relayed to the media Tuesday afternoon though it is unclear when the deputies became ill or how they contracted the virus.

Anyone who had contact with the two deputies including medical staff and fellow employees, have been tested and have been asked to self-quarantine.

A third deputy has also been hospitalized and is now awaiting the results.

Those who have come into contact with them have been asked to self-quarantine but have not been tested.

This is a developing story.