Two PBC High School Students Accused of Carrying Firearms

Two Palm Beach County high school students are facing charges, after they were found carrying firearms.

The Riviera Beach Police Department says it received information just before 3 p.m. Friday that one of the students, who attends William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, was on a school bus headed to Riviera Beach.

The Riviera Beach Police Tactical Unit located the school bus before it arrived at the scheduled drop off stop, detained the student, and confiscated the firearm.

“I’m thankful for the student who told administration that two other students were armed. I’m also grateful to School District Police and Riviera Beach Police for their immediate reaction and safe intervention,” says Dwyer High School Principal Corey Brooks.

The student and firearm were then turned over to school district police.

It is unknown where the second student, who also attends Dwyer High School, was arrested.

Each student faces a charge of possession of a firearm as well as disciplinary actions, as outlined in the district’s student code of conduct.