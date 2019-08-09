Two People Knelt at Dolphins’ Preseason Opener for Very Different Reasons

Two people, a player and a fan got down on one knee last night at the Dolphins preseason opener for entirely different reasons.

Before the game, receiver Kenny Stills knelt during the National Anthem, and he plans to do so throughout the season as he has the last three seasons.

Dolphins beat the Falcons 34-27 in the preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium with 22-year old QB Josh Rosen looking good in the pocket for the Fins.

Despite reportedly receiving death threats, Dolphins player Kenny Stills said again last night he doesn’t think Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross should host a Trump reelection fundraiser today in the Hamptons.

Then after the game, a Dolphin fan got down on one knee as well. But for an uplifting reason….

Ryan Walton dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Amber Lynn Boutot.

The two have been together for 10 years and have a four-year-old son together.

Amber says she and Ryan are friends with cornerback Walter Aikens who worked with other players to make it all happen. Jason Jenkins provided the field passes and after the game Ryan popped the question.



Thank God, Amber said yes. No wedding date yet, but Amber says they plan to honeymoon in some place tropical.