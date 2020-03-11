Two Rare White Giraffes Killed In Kenya

(Nairobi) — Two rare white giraffes, a female and her calf, have been allegedly killed by poachers in Kenya.

Wildlife officials said Tuesday the skeletal remains of the giraffes have been found in a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Kenya.

Officials estimate that the bones had been there for at least four months.

The manager of the reserve called it a very sad day for Kenya, and said, “We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffes.”

There is just one white giraffe left at the sanctuary.

The giraffes were not albino, but lacked pigment for coloration.