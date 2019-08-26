Two sentenced for making child porn

Officials in Rigby, Idaho have sentenced two people to 15+ years in prison for making child porn with a 4-year-old.

32-year-old Joseph Lavern Harris and 28-year-old Elizabeth Dawn Evans were sentenced Tuesday after officials discovered video and images during an investigation.

It is unclear what led authorities to investigate the pair, however, it was reported that Harris appeared in the film with the child and that investigators discovered several sexually explicit images of the child on electronic devices that belonged to Evans.

Officials also found a list of people that Harris desired to have sex with. The 4-year-old girl was number 5 on the list.

During a police interview, Evans admitted that the list was his, but says that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the child when she came of age.

He also denied appearing in the video with the child but later admitted that he could tell it was him in the video due to his tattoo but says he was under the influence of narcotics and the time and does not remember the incident.

Both have been sentenced for crimes related to owning and making child pornography. Harris was sentenced to 25 years, while Evans was sentenced to 15 years.

They will both also be required to register as sex offenders.