Two St. Lucie County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, has announced that two inmates at the St. Lucie jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Mascara reported that the two inmates who worked in the kitchen both reported having chills and body aches on May 13th. At around the same time, officials were informed that the jail’s food service contractor, Aramark, received word that one of their employees had recently come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and has since tested positive themselves.

The inmates were immediately isolated from others in the jail and authorities have since began a contract trace investigation.

Five other inmates, 13 sheriff’s office employees, and two Aramark employees have also been quarantined as a safety measure.

“The entire dormitory that housed the exposed inmates has been placed on a lockdown quarantine to ensure that no other inmates display symptoms or come in contact with others in the jail,” Sheriff Mascara said.

So far, no other inmates or staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The St. Lucie Jail is now limiting kitchen access to only necessary employees and inmate workers.

Aramark reported that they believe the staff member who tested positive was asymptomatic and they have since increased social distancing protocols and sanitization measures.