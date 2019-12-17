Two Suspects Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man that occurred early Sunday morning at around 3:55 AM, December 15, 2019.

Police arrived to the scene where they found 22-year-old Isaiha Rashaad Andrews in the driveway of the residence with a stab wound to his lower abdomen.

The case remains as an open investigation, however, police found the murder weapon and were able to arrest 26-year-old Christopher Deon Murray of Fort Pierce and 20-year-old Ruth Dayanara Marquez.

Murray and Marquez were both charged with 2nd degree murder, and tampering with evidence.