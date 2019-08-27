Two women arrested for trafficking girls to pay bond for family member

Two women have been sentenced, and a man already in jail is facing additional charges, after officials found that the group trafficked underage girls in an attempt to raise money for the man’s bail.

The incident occurred in the Western District of North Carolina.

According to the report, Zerrell Fuentes, who had been jailed in a hit-and-run case, arranged for his wife Brianna Leshay Wright and his mother Tanya Fuentes to raise money on his behalf by trafficking young girls. Officials say Fuentes reportedly recruited the girls while he was in jail and his wife and mother executed the plan.

Prosecutors say Zerrell contacted the three girls via phone and arranged for the girls to meet his wife and mother. Fuentes drove the girls to an area in Myrtle Beach and paid for their lodging. While Wright arranged for them to meet clients and posted advertisements on the internet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced sentences for both women Monday. Wright was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor, while Fuentes was been sentenced to two years for conspiracy.