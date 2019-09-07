Two women will be first sisters in history to become Army generals

History has been made as Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and younger sister Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi has become what the Army believed to be the first pair of sister generals.

A spokesperson told CNN that because women sometimes change their last names after marriage, it was impossible to determine if they were sisters the first sisters.

“But since there haven’t been that many women generals, it’s a safe bet that they’re the first,” the spokesperson said.

he military didn’t start accepting women into its ranks until the Army Nursing Corps was established in 1901.

Maj. Gen. Barrett is the Commanding General of NETCOM and her younger sister Brig. Gen. Lodi, was promoted in July and is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the Office of the Surgeon General.

The pair were reportedly close enough in age to play soccer together, and now they are making history together!