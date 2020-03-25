Two Workers Electrocuted, Killed at Port St. Lucie Construction Site

Two men were killed Wednesday morning in Port St. Lucie after they were electrocuted during a construction accident, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened at 10:27 am. at a construction site located at 11650 Range Line Rd.

Police, along with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and FPL, were called to what they said was initially a commercial vehicle that was on fire.

A preliminary investigation found that the two workers from Allterra Engineering & Testing, which is based in Riviera Beach, died of electrocution while they were raising a drilling boom which hit a live overhead wire.

Police added that the auger of the mobile drill hit the active power line, and it caught on fire.

Fire Rescue pronounced the two workers dead at the scene. They were identified as 22-year-old Patrick Sarvela and 22-year-old Dillion Drew.

OSHA is leading the investigation.